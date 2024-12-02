Bluechain, the B2B payment orchestration platform, has announced a collaboration with Visa to modernise how UK businesses manage B2B payments.

Bluechain is a platform that facilitates efficient and secure B2B transactions between businesses. Using Request to Pay principles and a patented security process, it aims to automate the entire receivables and payables process, regardless of the systems or payment methods involved. Bluechain is reducing fraud and simplifying reconciliations, ensuring that the end-to-end B2B payment process is smooth and straightforward for everyone involved.

Real-time visibility and comprehensive control

This partnership provides real-time visibility, comprehensive control, and payment options through Bluechain's smart network. It introduces an important infrastructure layer that allows businesses to pay any supplier using Visa cards, even if the suppliers do not accept card payments. Bluechain takes care of billing, collections, reconciliations, and merchant-of-record responsibilities. The outcome is a more efficient B2B payments experience already integrated with the tools that businesses are utilising.

Representatives from Visa Europe have emphasised the need for improved payment handling and data utilisation to increase decision-making. By partnering with Bluechain, Visa integrates these capabilities directly into workflows, allowing businesses to achieve greater flexibility, visibility, and efficiency. Through this collaboration, Visa and Bluechain are transforming the business payments landscape, creating a more connected experience for B2B transactions that reflects the convenience already enjoyed by consumers.

