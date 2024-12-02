



As an EMI, Neema faced major challenges early on that made it clear traditional solutions weren’t built for the flexibility and resilience that today’s financial ecosystem demands. Instead of relying on legacy providers, the team at Neema build their core infrastructure. At the heart of this system is Dynamic Routing®, a decision-making engine designed to intelligently route every single transaction through the best available corridor, in real time.

Unlike traditional payment providers that often rely on a single, static route for each transaction corridor, Neema’s Dynamic Routing® is based on a multi-layered model that evaluates performance, availability, cost, and compliance parameters. Every transaction is assessed across multiple routes before it’s sent, ensuring an efficient, cost-effective and successful outcome.











The founders also explain how Dynamic Routing® works from a technical perspective, discussing how it uses data aggregation, machine learning, and ongoing route optimisation to outperform traditional systems. The platform monitors latency, availability, pricing, and transaction success rates across partners, allowing Neema to re-route transactions instantly if a provider goes offline, experiences delays, or changes pricing.

Beyond the technical breakdown, the interview also explores Neema’s broader vision for the future of payments. Kimhi and Giveon speak about the gaps they see in the current market and how they’re building a solution that offers not just flexibility but also transparency and control for regulated institutions and global partners. Their ambition is to create a payment network that’s resilient by design, adaptable to regulation, and intelligent enough to optimise itself over time.

This conversation offers a look into what it takes to build mission-critical infrastructure from scratch and why smart routing isn’t just a technical feature, but a strategic advantage.





About Moshe Kimhi

Moshe Kimhi is the Founder and CEO of Neema. A financial executive and entrepreneur, he brings deep expertise in finance, operations, and compliance. Previously Neema’s CFO, Moshe helped shape the company’s infrastructure and growth. He holds a B.A. in Economics and Advanced Accounting from The Hebrew University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Tel Aviv University. He is passionate about innovation and financial inclusion.





About Yuval Giveon

Yuval Giveon is the Co-Founder and CTO of Neema. He leads the development of Neema’s core technologies, including its proprietary Dynamic Routing®. With deep expertise in building scalable, resilient systems for financial institutions, Yuval is passionate about improving reliability and performance in global payment operations. He holds a B.Sc. in Computer Science and Economics from Tel Aviv University.







About Neema

Neema is a cross-border payments network built for EMIs and financial institutions. Its proprietary Dynamic Routing® technology intelligently optimizes each transaction in real time, selecting the best route based on availability, speed, cost, and risk. With access to 120+ countries and 50+ currencies, Neema delivers reliable, efficient global payments through a single API, helping clients strengthen user trust and increase volume through consistently successful transactions.