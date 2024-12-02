RayNeo, a brand focused on augmented reality (AR) through wearable technology, has partnered with Ant Group for digital payment solutions.

The two companies explore AR glasses solutions for a wide range of use cases, such as everyday payments and cross-border transfers. Building on AR glasses payment technology that enables in-store transactions by scanning Alipay QR codes, RayNeo launches X3 Pro AR glasses, supporting payments through the Alipay Tap! merchant terminal in China. This capability will also be introduced to RayNeo’s other product lines, including the RayNeo V3 and V3 Slim.

Making payments through wearable technology

Alipay Tap! allows users to make payments by tapping their unlocked phone against a merchant terminal or an Alipay Tap! Tag, with no need for an app, code scan, or multiple screens. With AR glasses, payments with this feature will be further simplified, offering a hands-free experience.

Users simply link their RayNeo glasses to their Alipay accounts and enable voice verification. In store, shoppers have to say ‘RayNeo, pay 10 renminbi’, and the glasses will scan the Alipay QR code or the AlipayTap! Merchant terminal. The last step is voice payment confirmation, and the process is complete.

The X3 Pro is RayNeo’s latest AI-enabled AR device, launched in May 2025, is powered by the RayNeoOS 2.0 system and supports features such as AI translation, immersive navigation, and AI-driven recording. This aims to offer users a smarter and tech-driven payment experience. The newly added payment capabilities are protected by Alipay’s risk-control solution for AR glasses, ensuring that payments are processed only when they are verified by the authorised user.

The RayNeo X3 Pro glasses will soon be available worldwide through Alipay+, the wallet gateway service under Ant International. In the future, the two companies aim to further explore AR glasses applications in everyday services such as unlocking the delivery locker and paying utility bills, with the aim of making AR glasses an integral part of daily life and a true personal assistant on the go.