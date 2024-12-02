Tesco Insurance and Money Services has renewed its collaboration with Loomis and NCR Atleos, aiming to expand access to cash across the UK.

Following this announcement, the renewal of the collaboration aims to continue delivering secure and efficient access to cash across the UK via Tesco IMS’s network of ATMs.

The Tesco IMS ATM network comprises several NCR Atleos machines in multiple locations in the UK, and the partnership will enable both institutions to maintain full availability across the complete network, as the firms will be responsible for the cash forecasting, replenishment, and maintenance services of all Tesco IMS ATMs across the country.

More information on the Loomis x NCR Atleos x Tesco Insurance and Money Services partnership

According to the official press release, as Tesco shoppers value access to cash in supermarket retail locations, Tesco IMS is set to optimise its ability to provide surcharge-free, reliable, secure, and convenient access to cash across the UK. In addition, all three organisations will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evovling market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

By working together, the companies aim to ensure faster, safer, and more reliable access to cash throughout the UK, as well as continue to optimise and ensure that it remains a convenient and easy-to-access option for customers and communities who rely on it. At the same time, the partnership will focus on optimising the overall experience of customers, while also accelerating the development of the companies in the landscape and driving financial access and inclusion in the region of the UK.