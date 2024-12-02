tbi bank migrates card ecosystem from BGN to EUR with BPC

tbi bank has completed the migration of its full card payments ecosystem from BGN to EUR, in partnership with BPC.

The programme, executed as a bank-wide initiative, covers the full card lifecycle and is intended to simplify cross-border payments, ecommerce transactions, and BNPL services for both consumers and merchants operating in the region.

The migration involved converting over 200.000 debit and 100.000 credit accounts, encompassing balances, credit limits, transaction histories, standing authorisations, and ledger records. Product parameters, pricing structures, and customer communications were redefined in EUR, while historical data was retained for audit and reference purposes. In parallel, fraud prevention systems were recalibrated for the EUR baseline, including transaction thresholds, behavioural profiles, and anomaly detection logic, to maintain risk-scoring continuity throughout the changeover.

Moreover, BPC delivered the migration as a managed service, drawing on its existing role as the technology partner behind tbi bank's card issuing infrastructure, BNPL lifecycle management, and omnichannel fraud prevention. The partnership, established several years prior, had previously enabled the launch of tbi bank's neon card and supported the bank's technology modernisation, including Visa card issuing with tokenisation, provisioning to Apple Pay and Google Pay, and strong customer authentication via a 3D Secure access control server.

Impact on products and operations

The currency transition directly affects tbi bank's neon card and its associated BNPL functionality. The neon card converts eligible card purchases into instalments at the point of authorisation, before the presentment file is received, a process now operating in EUR. The bank's mobile application displays purchase amounts, repayment schedules, and due dates in real time, with support for push notifications and one-tap early repayment.

For merchant partners, the EUR-denominated model is designed to reduce reconciliation friction and support faster settlement. Moreover, on the bank's side, the updated infrastructure includes automated delinquency logic, straight-through credit account closure upon final repayment, and configurable interest and promotional rules that can be adjusted without significant development cycles.

tbi bank positions itself as a digital challenger bank focused on the South and Eastern Europe (SEE) region, offering a fee-free daily banking proposition through a super app paired with the neon debit card. The EUR migration supports the bank's stated objective of expanding accessible finance across its markets and streamlining the consistency of its product offering across multiple operating jurisdictions.

The completed migration is expected to underpin further EUR-denominated product development, with the updated infrastructure providing a consolidated operating model intended to accelerate future rollouts.