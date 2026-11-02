American Express and TBC Georgia have signed an agreement allowing TBC to accept Amex card payments at merchant locations and online in Georgia.

TBC Georgia, part of London Stock Exchange-listed TBC Bank Group, will be able to accept American Express cards through its merchant network, both in stores and online. The agreement allows local and international Amex cardmembers to use their cards at a wider range of merchants in Georgia, while giving businesses that work with TBC the ability to serve more of these customers, including international visitors.

Expanding acceptance in Georgia

TBC Georgia operates across retail banking, micro, small and medium enterprises, and corporate and investment banking, with a nationwide presence. Its parent, TBC Bank Group, serves 7.2 million monthly digitally active customers in Georgia and Uzbekistan. Founded in Georgia in 1992, the group has operated in Uzbekistan since 2020, where its TBC Uzbekistan unit offers digital banking services, including SME lending through TBC Business. TBC Bank Group is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index.

Sandro Rtveladze, Retail Business Director at TBC Georgia, stated that the partnership reflects the bank’s commitment to offering merchants a simple, convenient, and secure payment experience, and giving customers more choice in how they pay. According to Rtveladze, the agreement opens new opportunities for merchants to serve a wider range of customers, including international visitors, and supports the development of Georgia’s payments ecosystem.

Amex’s global acceptance push

Sonia Dewan, Vice President and General Manager, Global Network Services EMEA at American Express, stated that the company aims to increase the number of places where its cardmembers around the world can use their cards. According to Dewan, the collaboration with TBC is intended to grow Amex acceptance in Georgia, giving cardmembers more payment choice and creating new opportunities for merchants across the country.

American Express cards are now accepted at more than 190 million merchant locations worldwide, a figure that has grown by around 20 million in 2026. Over the past four years, the number of merchant locations accepting Amex outside the US has more than doubled. The Georgian agreement follows other acceptance deals, such as Home Bargains in the UK, which began accepting Amex across its stores and online. Founded in 1850, American Express is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.