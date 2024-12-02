Stripe has arranged a tender offer that would value the payments company at at least USD 140 billion, according to Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The US-based payment processor was valued at USD 107 billion in a transaction in 2025. Terms of the latest tender offer could change, the source stated. Stripe declined to comment on the report.

The company has conducted frequent tender offers since 2024, enabling employees to sell shares without requiring an initial public offering. The latest tender arrangement suggests Stripe may continue delaying public market listing plans.

IPO timeline remains uncertain

John Collison, co-founder and president of Stripe, stated in January 2026 that the company remains in no rush to pursue an IPO. Stripe has consistently indicated contentment with private company status.

The company last announced external funding in 2023, raising USD 6.5 billion in Series I financing led by Thrive Capital. Stripe achieved full-year profitability in 2024.

Stripe recently acquired two companies supporting stablecoin integration into its payment infrastructure. The company purchased blockchain infrastructure platform Bridge and cryptocurrency wallet provider Privy. Transaction values were not disclosed.

In 2025, Stripe reduced headcount by approximately 300 employees, representing about 3.5% of its workforce, as part of organisational restructuring. The company stated it would continue hiring and expand overall employee numbers despite the layoffs.

Market positioning and operational scale

Stripe provides payment processing infrastructure for ecommerce platforms, subscription businesses, and marketplaces. The company processes transactions across more than 50 countries.

Tender offers allow private company shareholders, typically employees, to sell equity to institutional investors without company shares trading on public exchanges. These transactions establish valuations based on negotiated pricing between buyers and sellers rather than public market pricing mechanisms.

The USD 140 billion valuation would position Stripe among the highest-valued private technology companies globally. Payment processor valuations correlate with factors including transaction volume growth, take rates (revenue as a percentage of processed volume), profitability margins, and market share in key segments. Investors assess these metrics against competitive positioning and total addressable market estimates.

Stripe's stablecoin acquisitions reflect strategic positioning around cryptocurrency-based payment rails. Stablecoins enable near-instant settlement and lower transaction costs for certain use cases compared to traditional card networks or bank transfers.