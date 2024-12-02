Stripe has announced it is powering a new native checkout experience within Facebook, enabling buyers to complete purchases directly from ads without leaving the app.

According to the official press release, the integration is available to businesses using Stripe and allows customers to buy products from a business's website or within Facebook after clicking on an advertisement, using saved credentials from their Meta wallet.

Merchants can opt into the feature via a toggle in the Stripe Dashboard and link their Meta ads account. Once enabled, buyers who tap the "Buy now" button on a Facebook ad are presented with a native checkout experience powered by Stripe's infrastructure, completing the transaction using Meta wallet credentials in a single step. The integration is underpinned by the Agentic Commerce Protocol. Stripe has indicated that a similar purchasing flow will be made available across additional Meta surfaces in future, including Instagram ads.

Commercial rationale and merchant adoption

The integration is designed to reduce the steps between product discovery and purchase, a friction point that has consistently affected conversion rates in social commerce. By embedding checkout within the ad experience rather than redirecting users to a separate browser or app, the flow removes the interruption that typically occurs when a buyer leaves a platform to complete a transaction.

Early adopters include Fanatics, a sports merchandise retailer, and Quince, a consumer goods brand. Both described the integration as enabling them to reach customers across AI-powered platforms through a single Stripe integration while maintaining a seamless purchase experience.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, Kevin Miller, Head of Payments at Stripe, said reducing the steps between discovery and purchase is beneficial for both consumers and businesses, describing the partnership with Meta as a step towards commerce infrastructure suited to the AI era.

Recently, Stripe has considerably advanced its AI capabilities, with the company, together with Paradigm, launching Tempo and the Machine Payments Protocol for AI agent transactions, as well as expanding its collaboration with Affirm to support agentic commerce payments.