Stripe has rolled out Stripe Terminal in Japan, helping businesses connect commerce experiences across offline and online channels.

The announcement came as Stripe is showcasing its new features, including upgrades that leverage AI and stablecoins. Stripe Terminal offers support for Tap to Pay on iOS and integrations with PayPay, a QR code payment method in Japan, and Weixin Pay, also known as WeChat Pay. The upgrade also includes Stripe’s newest Reader S710, offering merchants cellular connectivity so they can accept payments offline without interruptions.

Unlocking unified commerce for businesses

Research commissioned by Stripe concludes that nearly 80% of Japanese businesses operating both online and offline are impacted by hidden costs, and 70% admitted they struggle to make effective use of fragmented payment data. Stripe Terminal aims to tackle these challenges by simplifying payment management, reducing operational issues, and enabling better customer experiences.

The study was conducted by YouGov and Stripe between 15-26 July 2025, surveying 2,330 business owners and senior decision makers across China, India, Japan, and Singapore. The study explored business sentiment, strategic priorities, and challenges in areas such as cross-border commerce, payments, and AI adoption.

Updates from the Stripe Tour Tokyo show that the company aims to help businesses in the country expand into South Korea with popular local payment methods, including wallets such as Naver Pay, Samsung Pay, and PAYCO and all local cards like Shinhan Card, Hyundai Card, and Samsung Card. Additionally, the company offers improved fraud detection with Stripe Reader, including 3D Secure 2, which increased authorisation rates by 25%, according to Stripe.

Additionally, the firm introduces Stripe Startups, a programme for venture-backed businesses that offers founders access to financial benefits, a community, and resources to support their growth.

Inforich, a mobile battery sharing service, will soon introduce Stripe Terminal, choosing this service for its globally unified development module and multilingual support, aiming for global expansion.