Gumtree integrates Mangopay’s wallet system

Gumtree has partnered with Mangopay to introduce wallet-based payments, in a bid to move from a classified listings site to a fully transactional online marketplace. The integration aims to support safer and more convenient transactions between buyers and sellers while keeping users within the platform’s ecosystem.

With roughly 10 million monthly visitors and close to 2 million active listings according to the official press release, Gumtree plans to begin offering wallet-first payments in selected categories before a full-scale rollout expected in 2026. The platform’s shift to managed payments replaces its reliance on cash and other offline methods, allowing users to send and receive funds directly through Gumtree.

Expanding transactional capabilities across the platform

Officials from Gumtree said the collaboration represents an important stage in its transition to a fully transactional marketplace. They added that introducing a structured payment infrastructure would help build trust among users and streamline the buying and selling experience.

Mangopay’s representatives noted that their technology provides the flexibility and scale required to handle complex peer-to-peer transactions, citing the company’s track record in powering similar systems across European resale platforms.

The wallet infrastructure will enable sellers to reuse proceeds from completed sales to make new purchases within the platform. This ‘re-spend’ capability, according to Mangopay, has generated more than EUR 10 billion in annual transaction volume across its ecosystem. Gumtree expects the feature to increase engagement and support its sustainability goals by encouraging continued product reuse.

Industry data suggests that resale commerce is expanding much faster than traditional retail, driven by consumers seeking more sustainable and affordable options. By adopting a wallet-first payment model, Gumtree aims to position itself to benefit from this growing demand while maintaining oversight of all financial flows.