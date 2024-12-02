Mondu secures EUR 100 mln facility from J.P. Morgan Payments

Mondu has secured a EUR 100 million debt facility from J.P. Morgan Payments to expand its business-to-business payment services and extend its reach across Europe.

The arrangement follows Mondu’s inclusion in the J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network, a programme that connects the bank’s corporate clients with third-party payment providers. The funding will support Mondu’s deferred payment products, which are used in accounts payable and receivable processes. Under the referral agreement, J.P. Morgan Payments’ corporate clients in Europe will be able to access Mondu’s offerings directly through the network. Representatives from Mondu noted that the capital injection will allow the company to expand its operational footprint and increase the availability of its payment tools to businesses in several European markets.

Growing demand in the B2B payments sector

The announcement comes at a time when digital B2B commerce continues to expand. Various industry forecasts cited by Statista estimate that the European B2B ecommerce sector could exceed USD 1.8 trillion in 2025. Within this landscape, Buy Now, Pay Later arrangements for business customers are expected to record sustained growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 191.3 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 293.7 billion by 2030.

Officials from J.P. Morgan Payments said the collaboration is designed to support clients looking for updated working-capital tools as payment practices evolve. According to these officials, the addition of Mondu’s services contributes to a wider effort to provide corporate customers with more adaptable payment workflows.

The J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network includes more than 80 organisations offering various services that complement the bank’s payment infrastructure. The network is intended to help companies identify and integrate payment products that match their operational requirements. Mondu’s participation means its deferred payment solutions become part of this ecosystem, allowing J.P. Morgan Payments’ clients to incorporate them alongside existing treasury and cash-management tools.