Spreedly has expanded the access to Brazil's ecommerce market via Pix Automático and NuPay through its partnership with EBANX.

Following this announcement, the partnership will provide merchants with the possibility to gain instant access to two of Brazil's payment solutions through the use of a single integration.

Furthermore, this expansion is set to enable Spreedly's global merchants to grow cross-border and tap into Brazil's USD 378 billion ecommerce market, according to data from Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI).

Spreedly’s support for Brazil's Pix Automático and NuPay through EBANX

According to the official press release, as Brazil continues to focus on developing global payments, Pix currently processes USD 5.3 trillion annually (BRL 26.4 trillion in 2024), according to the central bank, and is expected to surpass credit cards for online payments by 2025, per PCMI. Furthermore, the adoption of Pix Automático and NuPay, which were developed to focus on recurring and installment-based payments, has also been complex and costly because each local payment service provider (PSP) introduces features at different times. With this in mind, Spreedly's open payments platform aims to solve this difficulty through the process of giving merchants immediate access to Pix Automático and NuPay without multiple builds or provider lock-in.

In addition to these two payment methods, Spreedly, through its partnership with EBANX, is set to enable merchants to sell products and services to Brazilian customers and users by leveraging credit and debit cards, Pix for single transactions, MercadoPago for e-wallets, and Boleto Bancário for cash-based methods.

The partnership will also focus on EBANX's strategy to allow global merchants to further develop in emerging markets by respecting and integrating with the local financial culture. At the same time, through the collaboration with Spreedly, the company will also focus on expanding global access to Brazilian innovations like Pix Automático and NuPay, making it easier for merchants to serve several consumers and users in an ever-evolving market.