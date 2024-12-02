Solidgate, a global payments orchestration platform, has partnered with LHV Bank to power instant SEPA payments across Europe.

The alliance improves Solidgate Treasury’s ability to deliver faster settlements, better liquidity, and cross-border money movement for high-growth digital businesses. Solidgate Treasury was created to help digital-first companies move funds securely and quickly, and by integrating LHV’s fintech-powered banking infrastructure, the company enables almost instant settlements, better cash flow, and reduced operational complexity for merchants.

Improving treasury management

Solidgate will leverage LHV’s coverage of both RT1 and TIPS systems to boost instant SEPA transfers. Since the launch, 15% more payments have been transferred instantly, offering customers faster access to funds and greater financial agility. Additionally, the collaboration allows LHV to deliver SEPA instant payments at scale and support digital businesses with faster access to money and better cash flows. This is a key step for the bank to help businesses thrive in the ever-evolving European market.

Unifying Solidgate’s merchant-focused Treasury platform with LHV’s banking capabilities, the partnership offers a more reliable alternative to traditional financial institutions. Solidgate Treasury customers gain payments that settle in seconds rather than days, and the ability to focus on growing their business with no outdated systems to hold them back.

Solidgate will continue to expand its Treasury with more payment rails, new currencies, and improved tools for financial operators. The company’s mission is to offer digital-first businesses a flexible, scalable, and fully integrated treasury solution that evolves with them while remaining compliant with the laws of the industry and regulatory requirements of the market.

The company believes that speed and efficiency in payments are no longer optional, but a requirement to bring a new level of productivity, convenience, and reliability to SEPA payments. This move is in preparation for broader global payment capabilities.