Solidgate has announced readiness to support merchants transacting through Google's Universal Commerce Protocol for AI-assisted commerce.

The move positions Solidgate merchants to accept payments generated through agentic commerce channels without requiring a separate payment integration. UCP was developed to enable shoppers to complete purchases directly within Google's AI interfaces, removing the need to leave a conversational experience to finalise a transaction.

Infrastructure compatibility and payment flow

UCP-powered transactions depend on payment service providers that support Google Pay tokenisation, the mechanism through which encrypted payment credentials are passed from Google Wallet to the merchant's processor. Solidgate's infrastructure meets this requirement through its orchestration layer, which includes smart routing, multi-acquirer connectivity, and tokenisation capabilities.

According to the company, the same routing logic, reconciliation processes, and processing infrastructure that applies to traditional checkout and mobile app transactions will also apply to transactions originating from AI agent surfaces. Merchants would therefore not need to rebuild their payment stack to accommodate the new channel.

Merchant readiness and next steps

For merchants evaluating UCP as a commerce channel, Solidgate identifies several technical prerequisites: ensuring product feed readiness in Google Merchant Center, confirming payment infrastructure compatibility, and reviewing the integration requirements outlined in Google's UCP developer documentation. Moreover, the company states it is available to assist merchants in assessing readiness across these areas, including payment token support and transaction lifecycle management.

Google's UCP represents one of several emerging protocols shaping how AI-driven commerce interfaces with existing payment infrastructure. As large-scale AI systems take on a more active role in surfacing and facilitating purchases, the ability of payment providers to support these flows without requiring merchants to manage additional integrations becomes a relevant infrastructure consideration.

Solidgate describes its current position as supporting early-stage testing and adoption of the channel as it develops, rather than a full commercial rollout. The broader commercial trajectory of AI-assisted checkout across Google's ecosystem remains subject to how quickly adoption scales among merchants and consumers alike.