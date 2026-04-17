Nedbank and Mastercard have signed a 10-year commercial agreement to migrate Nedbank's card portfolio and expand digital payment services across six Southern African countries.

The deal involves migrating Nedbank's card portfolio to the Mastercard network and deploying digital payment capabilities across the bank's retail, small business, commercial, and merchant services segments.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nedbank will draw on Mastercard's payments network and technology infrastructure to accelerate growth across its African operations. The partnership is structured to deliver new product offerings, including features designed to improve transaction security, processing speed, and customer-facing digital tools.

The card portfolio migration is positioned as a foundational component of Nedbank's broader digital banking strategy, with the agreement intended to support product development and competitive positioning across key markets in the region.

The deal covers multiple client segments, including individual consumers, businesses, large retailers, merchants, and financial institutions. In addition, beyond card migration, the two companies intend to develop what they describe as future-fit propositions across convenience, rewards, and personalised services.

Regional context and implications

Southern Africa has seen growing demand for digital and mobile payment infrastructure, driven by expanding smartphone penetration and increased financial service activity across the region. Multi-market agreements of this scope are relatively uncommon and reflect a broader strategic interest from global payment networks in deepening their presence in African markets.

For Mastercard, the agreement represents a long-term infrastructure commitment to the continent. For Nedbank, the card network migration consolidates its core payment rails onto a single global network, which may streamline operational complexity and provide access to Mastercard's broader ecosystem of services and partner integrations.

According to the official press release, the agreement also references environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations as part of Nedbank's positioning, though no specific targets or metrics were disclosed.

In addition, the ten-year duration of the contract is notably longer than typical commercial payment agreements, signalling a commitment to co-development rather than a transactional vendor relationship.