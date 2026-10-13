Poland-based Skycash has introduced Blik recurring payments in its Skycash Parking app, linked to automatic wallet top-ups.

The feature allows Skycash Parking users to fund their in-app wallet without approving each transaction individually. After a one-time authorisation, later top-ups are processed automatically, so users no longer need to confirm a payment in their banking app every time their balance runs low.

To activate the option, users consent to Blik recurring payments during checkout and then confirm the transaction in their bank’s mobile app. Once the mandate is in place, Skycash Parking appears in a list within the banking app that shows the services for which recurring Blik payments are enabled. This gives users a central point from which to see which merchants hold an active authorisation.

Integration with Auto Top-Up

Skycash has paired recurring Blik payments with Auto Top-Up, its automatic account replenishment service. When a user’s wallet balance falls below approximately EUR 2.28, the app automatically tops up the account with up to approximately EUR 6.84.

According to the company, combining the two functions reduces the number of actions a driver has to complete while parking, as the top-up runs in the background. In practice, wallet funding becomes a consent-based mechanism managed by the app rather than a manual action the user must remember before starting a parking session.

A standalone parking app and revised terms

The launch follows several changes to how Skycash structures its parking offering. Blik recurring payments were first announced as an upcoming feature alongside revisions to the app’s terms and conditions. Those revisions also introduced a number of new fees for users without a Comfort+ subscription, making the cost structure of the service partly dependent on the subscription tier a user selects.

In May 2026, Skycash separated its parking services from its main offering and moved them into a dedicated app, Skycash Parking. The recurring payment integration is now part of that standalone product.

For Blik, the integration extends its recurring payment functionality to a parking use case built on a prepaid balance that is replenished in small, repeated amounts. For Skycash, the approach moves wallet replenishment into the background while the authorisation stays visible and manageable in the user’s banking app.