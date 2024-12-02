Commerce technology and flexible payments provider seQura has rolled out optiQa, a new subscription service for eyewear, in collaboration with Trustly.

Through this newly added service, seQura intends to improve how individuals pay for eyewear, providing them with the option to make monthly payments instead of paying in full. The model is developed to boost customer loyalty, as well as satisfaction, across the optics sector.

optiQa: monthly subscriptions for eyewear

seQura’s optiQa solution is set to bring benefits to both opticians and consumers. When it comes to the optics sector, the service will enable opticians to create stronger customer relationships, scale conversion rates, and increase long-term business growth. On the other hand, consumers are set to receive the option to spread their payment over time, instead of paying for all their eyewear needs in a single transaction. Additionally, optiQa can be utilised both in-store and online.

Furthermore, optiQa is supported by Trustly’s recurring payment solutions, Direct Debit powered by Open Banking. This technology will allow opticians to offer direct, recurring, and instant account-to-account payments. Compared to other payment subscription services, Trustly’s technology allows businesses to collect funds directly from customers’ bank accounts, thus bypassing traditional card networks and the fees they impose on transactions. Also, account-to-account payments bring more security as they mitigate the need for customers to enter card details.

Long term, collaborating with payment providers such as Trustly will enable seQura to expand its latest product into new markets, starting with Germany, with plans to expand to Spain later. Commenting on the news, representatives from seQura emphasised that the partnership with Trustly comes as a significant step in their company’s international expansion, with the latter aiming to assist the company in its next stage of its global growth roadmap.

