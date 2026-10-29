Revolut has integrated Revolut Pay into Just Eat Takeaway.com’s platform, enabling one-click A2A checkout in the UK and Ireland.

The integration covers both the Just Eat app and its online ordering channel. Customers holding a Revolut account can select Revolut Pay when placing restaurant and grocery orders, removing the need to enter card details or be redirected to a separate page. Payments are processed as direct account-to-account (A2A) transfers from the customer’s Revolut account and authorised through biometric authentication, using Face ID or fingerprint recognition, allowing checkout to be completed in a single tap.

RevPoints during the launch period

Alongside the rollout, Revolut customers who have opted into RevPoints, the company’s rewards programme, will earn five times the usual RevPoints on Just Eat orders paid with Revolut Pay until 27 December 2026.

Alex Codina, General Manager of Merchant Acquiring at Revolut, said the partnership is intended to make everyday purchases faster and to give customers a way to earn and redeem RevPoints at checkout, adding that the company sees scope to extend the collaboration. Michiel Verberg, Head of Global Strategic Partnerships at Just Eat, noted that Revolut Pay removes a step from the checkout process and described the integration as the first stage of joint work between the two companies on the ordering experience.

Revolut Pay’s move into merchant checkouts

The Just Eat integration follows an earlier step by Revolut to position its own payment methods at the point of sale. In September 2026, the company began piloting Pay with Smile in the UK, an opt-in facial recognition option on its Revolut Register terminal. The feature verifies customers against the identity checks completed at onboarding and authorises in-store payments as A2A transactions, with coffee chain Kiss the Hippo as the first participating merchant.

Across these initiatives, Revolut has focused on payments authorised directly from customers’ Revolut accounts. Across these initiatives, Revolut has combined A2A payments with its own customer accounts and authentication. The Just Eat launch extends that model to online food and grocery ordering in two markets.