Revolut has automatically enrolled all its UK-issued cards into Click to Pay, the checkout system jointly operated by the major global card schemes.

The move is intended to increase adoption of the standard and position Revolut alongside other issuers that have previously applied automatic enrolment to their card bases. With a customer base exceeding 65 million globally, Revolut's participation gives Click to Pay meaningful incremental reach in the UK market.

Click to Pay uses tokenization and, where enabled, biometric authentication to optimise online checkout and reduce fraud. When it comes to merchants, the system offers the potential to minimise cart abandonment and improve conversion rates, though integration remains inconsistent across retailers and the standard is not always sufficiently prioritised within merchant checkout flows to drive behavioural change.

Low adoption and structural barriers

Despite previous enrolment initiatives by other UK issuers, Click to Pay adoption remains limited. According to GlobalData's Online Consumer Payment Analytics 2025, only 4% of online shoppers in the UK have ever used a Click to Pay checkout. The data points to barriers that go beyond availability, including low consumer awareness, limited merchant prompting at checkout, and the tendency to default to established digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Furthermore, the strategic context is significant for card networks and issuers. By promoting Click to Pay, they seek to reinforce card-based payments in digital commerce and reduce dependence on intermediary wallets controlled by technology companies. Mastercard has set an ambition to phase out manual card entry in favour of tokenized transactions by 2030, underscoring the long-term importance of the transition. Success, however, will depend on coordinated action at the merchant and payment gateway level, not solely on issuer-led enrolment.

Revolut's decision to embrace Click to Pay alongside its own proprietary Revolut Pay solution reflects a pragmatic approach to card network alignment, balancing participation in scheme-led infrastructure with the development of its own payment product.