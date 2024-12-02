Razorpay, an India-based omnichannel payments and banking platform, has announced the launch of two AI-native products at its annual FTX'26 event, including the Razorpay Agent Studio, a B2B agent marketplace and builder platform for payments and business banking, and the Razorpay Agentic Experience Platform, an AI-native layer designed to simplify onboarding, integration, and payment operations management.

According to the official press release, both products are built using the Claude Agent SDK from Anthropic.

The Agent Studio is designed as a marketplace from which businesses can deploy purpose-built AI agents to handle specific commerce challenges without manually integrating separate tools. Initial production-ready agents include an Abandoned Cart Conversion Agent, which engages customers who leave checkout via voice or messaging and can apply loyalty discounts before sending a payment link; a Dispute Responder Agent; a Subscription Recovery Agent, developed with ElevenLabs; and a Cashflow Forecaster Agent for predicting liquidity patterns. Build partners on the platform include Nugget by Zomato and SuperU.

Agentic Experience Platform and onboarding automation

The Agentic Experience Platform introduces three capabilities. Agentic Onboarding reduces merchant onboarding time from 30 to 45 minutes to approximately five minutes by automating identity verification through government infrastructure. The Agentic Dashboard enables merchants to manage payment operations through natural language, for example, uploading a bank statement and requesting an instant reconciliation against Razorpay settlements. Agentic Integration allows merchants, partners, and developers to integrate Razorpay in under ten minutes across AI coding environments, including Claude Code and no-code platforms such as Replit.

The Agent Studio also includes a no-code agent builder, allowing businesses to create custom agents by describing the desired task in plain English and selecting the systems the agent should access. Razorpay has integrated the platform with Shopify, WhatsApp, Shiprocket, Slack, QuickBooks, and other third-party systems to provide agents with a broader operational context.

Furthermore, Razorpay is also extending agentic commerce into in-app flows with platforms including Zomato, Swiggy, PVR Inox, and Vodafone Idea, enabling customers to discover, decide, and pay within a single conversational interface.

Commenting on the news, Harshil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO of Razorpay, said the Agent Studio enables companies to deploy AI agents that can monitor revenue flows, resolve payment issues, and unlock insights across billions of transactions in real time. Adding to this, Irina Ghose, Managing Director of Anthropic India, said the collaboration demonstrates how AI agents can address real commerce challenges when embedded into the operating fabric of a business.