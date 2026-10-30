Global Pay is an international business payments product that allows companies to earn Qashio Points when paying overseas suppliers, contractors, and invoices. The points can be redeemed across more than 50 travel and hospitality partners, including Emirates Skywards, Accor, and IHG. The product is available to eligible new and existing Qashio customers.

Rewards extended to international supplier payments

Companies regularly send significant sums abroad each month to settle supplier and contractor invoices, and these payments have generally been treated as a cost of doing business rather than a source of value. With this in mind, Qashio has offered rewards on corporate card spending for several years, and Global Pay extends that approach to cross-border transfers.

According to Armin Moradi, CEO of Qashio, the rationale is straightforward: if businesses must send the money anyway, they should receive something in return. The official added that the product also targets other recurring problems with international payments, namely high FX costs, slow settlement, disconnected approval processes, and limited visibility over payment status.

To address these, Global Pay shows FX rates upfront, charges no fixed transfer fees, and offers fast international settlement with end-to-end tracking. Businesses fund a Global Pay balance from their company account, add and verify beneficiaries, upload invoices, review the FX rate before sending, and submit payments through their existing approval workflows. Finance teams can then follow each payment through to completion, access transaction records immediately, and download PDF or CSV statements for reconciliation. In addition, eligible payments earn Qashio Points within the same process.

International supplier payments have traditionally been handled outside the spend management platforms. With Global Pay, they sit alongside corporate cards, accounts payable, approvals, business travel, and rewards within a single Qashio environment, expanding both the type and the volume of financial activity that runs through the platform.

The launch follows the introduction of Qashio Corporate Travel and the expansion of the company’s European operations from Ireland, as Qashio continues to broaden its platform for businesses operating across several markets.

UAE payment flows as context

The product arrives as the UAE handles growing volumes of international capital, trade, and payments. In 2025, the UAE was the world’s second-largest source of remittances after the US, with outflows of approximately USD 51.4 billion.

Tim Fox, Senior Advisor at EMIR and former Chief Economist at Emirates NBD, noted that rising payment flows into and out of the country have made the UAE a natural focus for fintechs working to make money movement faster and pricing more transparent. Rajesh Garg, Former Group CFO and Chief Sustainability Officer for 10 years at Landmark Group, said the country has become a destination for capital as companies and individuals look for stability, certainty, and growth.

For finance teams, Global Pay brings rewards, FX pricing, approvals, and reconciliation for cross-border payments into the same workflow used for other company spend.