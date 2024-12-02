Plaid launches Transfer for Platforms

Plaid Transfer has launched Transfer for Platforms, a solution that combines multi-rail money movement with Plaid’s platform and integrated risk tools.

This aims to offer faster onboarding, wider adoption of ACH, and fewer returns, helping vertical SaaS platforms integrate simple bill payments directly into their products. This enables their customers to collect payments such as rent, medical bills, or tuition, and disburse funds for vendor payments.

New solutions by Plaid

Transfer for Platforms onboards customers in minutes with API-powered flows, moves money across multiple rails, including ACH, Same-Day ACH, RTP, and FedNow, through a single integration, and reduces failed payments using balance checks and risk controls. According to Plaid, it also lowers costs by up to 40% compared to cards, and helps users gain full visibility and control across transactions, returns, and customers.

Embedded payments support SaaS products in transforming into more comprehensive solutions, creating opportunities to monetise beyond subscriptions and offering customers a better experience as platforms unlock new revenue streams and product adoption increases.

Using Plaid, platforms leverage five times higher ACH adoption through the company’s linking experience, faster and more flexible payouts with Same-Day ACH and instant options and up to 75% fewer ACH returns when integrated with Plaid Signal. A key feature of the solution is API-first onboarding, as the majority of SaaS companies seek to own their customer experience without legacy payment providers forcing them through third-party logins or separate onboarding portals. Using Transfer for Platforms, the onboarding process is shortened to minutes and stays within the platform’s product, so its customers don’t have to double-enrol.

Another feature of the product is its support of customer-level fund tracking through built-in risk tools that reduce ACH returns, integrated fee collection, sub-ledgers with fully routable virtual account numbers, and configurable hold times and payout speeds, all available via API. Additionally, the solution allows users to track onboarding progress, payment activity, and key performance indicators through one dashboard.

