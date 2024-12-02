Plaid powers digital financial experiences: Our open banking network and payments platform is the easiest way to build fintech products and services and onboard customers. Over 7,000 companies including Coinbase, Kraken, Moneybox, and Square use Plaid to make it easy for their customers to connect and pay from their current accounts.
London, Amsterdam, San Francisco, New York, Salt Lake City, and Toronto
William Hockey, Zach Perret
To date, the company has raised USD 735M in venture funding from Altimeter Capital, Silver Lake Partners, Ribbit Capital, Mary Meeker, a16z, Index Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Citi Ventures, American Express Ventures, Mastercard, Visa and NEA.
1,250+ employees
For more details contact our sales team
Payment Initiation
Transactions
Auth
Balance
Identity
Assets
Combining Plaid’s Open Banking data network with payment connectivity creates seamless experiences to every online transaction.
We partner with Payment Service Providers across industries and geographies and embed Plaid’s payment solutions in their offerings to deliver the best experiences for local companies and consumers.
We have a single API. But we don’t believe in one-size-fits-all. We bring together the technology of PIS (Payment Initiation Services) and AIS (Account Information Services) so you can create the payments journey your business needs.
UK, Germany, Netherlands: crypto, wealthtech, iGaming, lending
North America and Europe
Plaid network includes 12,000+ institutions and fintechs globally
1 in 3 US consumers with a bank account has used Plaid to connect to a fintech app
native cloud
Integrations with ruby, java, node, python, go
https://github.com/plaid
2013
Unit, Sila, Dwolla, Marqeta, Checkout.com, Railsr, Square, Nuvei, Mollie
Fintech Sandbox, MaRs, inv fintech, DCU Fintech, IBM
SAAS with options for free, pay as you go, and custom options
From core products
For more details contact our sales team
Commercial VRP, Recurring Payments
Kraken, Bumble, and Moneybox
https://plaid.com/en-eu/customer-stories/
