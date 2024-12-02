Company InformationPayments

Plaid powers digital financial experiences: Our open banking network and payments platform is the easiest way to build fintech products and services and onboard customers. Over 7,000 companies including Coinbase, Kraken, Moneybox, and Square use Plaid to make it easy for their customers to connect and pay from their current accounts.

Country offices in 

London, Amsterdam, San Francisco, New York, Salt Lake City, and Toronto

Founder(s) 

William Hockey, Zach Perret

Funding rounds and investors 

To date, the company has raised USD 735M in venture funding from Altimeter Capital, Silver Lake Partners, Ribbit Capital, Mary Meeker, a16z, Index Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Citi Ventures, American Express Ventures, Mastercard, Visa and NEA.

Number of employees 

1,250+ employees

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Awards 

Contact (phone number/email address)

Core solution

What are the company’s core solutions?

  • Payment Initiation

  • Transactions

  • Auth

  • Balance

  • Identity

  • Assets

How it works 

Combining Plaid’s Open Banking data network with payment connectivity creates seamless experiences to every online transaction.

What problem does the company solve?

We partner with Payment Service Providers across industries and geographies and embed Plaid’s payment solutions in their offerings to deliver the best experiences for local companies and consumers.

Types of supported APIs/API standard supported

We have a single API. But we don’t believe in one-size-fits-all. We bring together the technology of PIS (Payment Initiation Services) and AIS (Account Information Services) so you can create the payments journey your business needs.

Industries/target markets 

UK, Germany, Netherlands: crypto, wealthtech, iGaming, lending

Geographical coverage (operational area)

North America and Europe

Number of connected banks 

Plaid network includes 12,000+ institutions and fintechs globally

Account coverage (%) across countries/regions

1 in 3 US consumers with a bank account has used Plaid to connect to a fintech app

Number of total end users 

1 in 3 US consumers with a bank account has used Plaid to connect to a fintech app

Technology

E.g. cloud enabled/native cloud/on premises/hybrid 

native cloud

Software language 

Integrations with ruby, java, node, python, go

Software developement tools 

https://github.com/plaid

When was the core technology developed?

2013

Partners

Technology partners 

Unit, Sila, Dwolla, Marqeta, Checkout.com, Railsr, Square, Nuvei, Mollie

Distribution channels 

Fintech Sandbox, MaRs, inv fintech, DCU Fintech, IBM

Business model

Pricing model

SAAS with options for free, pay as you go, and custom options

Revenue streams 

From core products

Business strategy resources 

Future developments 

Commercial VRP, Recurring Payments

Customers/Case studies

Key customers 

Kraken, Bumble, and Moneybox

Case studies 

https://plaid.com/en-eu/customer-stories/

