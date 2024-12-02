Social media and visual discovery engine Pinterest has partnered with Checkout.com to become a customer of its digital payments platform.

The initiative helps Pinterest deliver better payment experiences to its advertisers by leveraging Checkout.com’s platform, designed to offer fast and secure transactions across global markets. Driven by AI, machine learning, and real-time network data, Checkout.com increases transaction routing and acceptance rates, reducing payment failures.

The two companies are committed to offering improved experiences and products to their partners and clients based on their demands and needs, while focusing on being compliant with the laws and regulatory requirements of the industry.

Checkout.com continues to expand

With Pinterest continuing to scale its business, the company believes that a global payment experience is key for its advertising clients, so that they can have a simple and reliable journey. Checkout.com gives Pinterest the infrastructure it needs to make that happen and grow.

Checkout.com is a digital-first company with a platform designed to support creative businesses such as Pinterest in the digital economy, utilising payments to build trust. Having Pinterest as a partner strengthens the digital payments company’s performance and global growth strategy.

As part of its global expansion mission, Checkout.com has also rolled out operations in Canada to solidify its commitment to the market, which was the company’s fastest-growing region in 2024. Now, the company’s solutions are used by brands across the world, including eBay, Klarna, and GE Healthcare. The firm experienced growth across its operational regions in 2024, with the US seeing the largest growth. Additionally, Checkout.com opened a new San Francisco office in 2025, reflecting the increasing demand for serving merchants across the region.