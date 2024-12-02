

Global digital payments company Checkout.com has announced the launch of its operations in Canada, with the company expanding its footprint across North America.

Through this strategic decision, Checkout.com solidifies its commitment to the market, which was the company’s fastest-growing region worldwide in 2024, according to its data. As part of this move and to further support its expansion, Checkout.com also appointed Zack Levine as its Head of Revenue for North America, with him taking the role concomitantly with the company’s launch of direct acquiring in Canada.

Furthermore, enabled by the processing technology used by merchants globally, direct acquiring is set to equip customers with more control over their transaction data, improved authorisation rates, and increased payment performance.

Checkout.com’s expansion across North America

The current news comes as the latest achievement in Checkout.com’s North American development strategy. Now, the company’s solutions are utilised by brands across the world, including eBay, Klarna, and GE Healthcare. As detailed by Checkout.com, the firm witnessed growth across its operational regions in 2024, with the US seeing the largest growth. Additionally, Checkout.com opened a new San Francisco office in 2025, in turn underlining the increasing demand for serving merchants across the region.

Commenting on the move, representatives of Checkout.com emphasised their company’s mission to help enterprise merchants in achieving their expansion goals while also improving their operations. Through a single integration point, merchants can access Checkout.com’s full suite of online pay-in and payout capabilities across cards, bank rails, wallets, and popular methods such as PayPal and Venmo, besides a variety of solutions like Pinless Debit. The company seeks to deliver increased engagement to the payments industry and ensure that it continues to build long-term partnerships.

Shortly before this announcement, the company also teamed up with ASOS to improve the online shopping experience for its customers by scaling acceptance rates across key markets, reducing the risk of failed payments, and ensuring a simplified checkout experience.

