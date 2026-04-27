PayRow and 8B have partnered to deploy a unified payment interface for GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus in Almaty.

From the first day of the 2026 edition, all ticket purchases, exhibitor packages, on-site services, and partner bookings will be processed through a single checkout accepting cards issued by multiple Kazakhstani banks. Transactions in Kazakhstan will be handled through Zesta LLP, a locally licensed payment organisation, ensuring regulatory compliance at the point of sale.

The 2027 edition is set to introduce a broader acceptance stack. PayRow and 8B plan to integrate Uzum, HUMO, and Uzcard, alongside the national QR systems of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan's ELQR system. The goal is to transition the checkout into a QR-native regional acceptance experience.

The technical foundation splits across two layers. 8B contributes access to Central Asian national rails, local card schemes and instant-payment connections available through a single API. PayRow provides the UAE-anchored merchant infrastructure, including acquiring and settlement. Together, the two form the basis for what is described as a payment interface calibrated to how residents of the region transact domestically.

Broader market implications

According to the official press release, the partnership reflects a wider structural gap in how international technology events handle payments in markets with established domestic systems that differ from those typically supported by global processors. Accepting local cards and QR-based instruments at the point of registration has historically been a friction point for attendees from emerging markets, even at events explicitly focused on digital infrastructure.

Beyond the exhibition, both companies have indicated that discussions are underway to apply the same acceptance stack to other major Central Asian events throughout 2026, suggesting the GITEX deployment is intended as a replicable model rather than a one-off implementation.