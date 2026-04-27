Block and Uber have announced a multi-part global partnership that widens Square's point-of-sale integration with Uber Eats into new international markets and introduces Cash App Pay as a payment method on both Uber and Uber Eats in the US. The agreement builds on an existing commercial relationship between the two companies and extends Block's ecosystem across food delivery and ride-hailing services.

Expanding restaurant operations across six markets

Square's native Uber Eats integration, already live in the US, is planned for rollout in Canada, Australia, the UK, Ireland, France, and Spain. The integration allows restaurants to manage Uber Eats orders directly through their Square point-of-sale system, removing the need for separate order-management tablets. Operators can control menus, modifiers, and inventory across channels from a single interface, and access Instant Payouts to manage cash flow. A self sign-up capability for the integration is described as coming soon.

The operational case for consolidation at the point of sale has become more pressing as restaurant operators navigate multi-channel order management. Routing delivery orders through the same system used for in-person transactions reduces workflow complexity and the risk of fulfilment errors, considerations that apply across market sizes.

Cash App Pay and a broader payments footprint

In the US, Cash App Pay will become available as a checkout option for both Uber Eats food orders and Uber rides. Block reports 59 million monthly transacting Cash App users, with the user base described as predominantly Millennial and Gen Z, with a growing segment of teen users. The addition gives Uber access to this user segment as a distinct payment demographic.

This development follows the integration of Block's Buy Now, Pay Later product, Afterpay, with Uber and Uber Eats in Australia, which launched in 2025. That rollout offered instalment-based payment flexibility to Australian customers of both platforms. The current announcement extends the Block–Uber relationship into a third product line and two additional functional areas: payment method diversification and international point-of-sale connectivity.

Taken together, the three elements, Square's POS integration, Cash App Pay, and Afterpay, represent Block deploying different parts of its product portfolio across the same partner relationship, with Uber operating as both a merchant and a distribution channel for Block's consumer-facing financial products.

A company official at Uber noted that the expansion was intended to help restaurant partners access new growth and offer a broader set of consumers more flexible payment options. A company official at Block described the arrangement as an example of its products functioning across both the merchant and consumer sides of a transaction simultaneously.

The geographic scope of the planned Square–Uber Eats expansion spans three continents, though no specific timeline for market-by-market rollout has been confirmed in the announcement.