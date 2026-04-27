Zelle has announced a pilot programme with Truist Financial Corp. to explore the use of its network for bill payments, with Truist employees participating in early testing ahead of any broader rollout. The pilot sits under Zelle Forward, an initiative launched in March 2025 focused on extending the network into new payment use cases, with Truist serving as the lead partner for the bill payments workstream.

The move follows a milestone in which Truist became the first financial institution to send and receive alias-based requests for payment with real-time settlement on the Zelle network. The current pilot builds on that technical foundation, shifting focus from infrastructure testing to consumer-facing application.

From technical milestone to everyday use

The pilot centres on recurring credit card bill payments, with the potential to extend to other categories, including rent, utilities, mobile services, and auto payments. The core question under examination is whether greater certainty around payment timing and confirmation is achievable at the consumer level, an area where traditional bill payment methods have not consistently delivered.

Conventional bill pay processes can involve delays that contribute to missed deadlines, late fees, or service disruptions. According to data, 17% of adults in the US reported not paying all bills in full in the prior month in 2024, reflecting the financial pressure a significant share of households continue to face.

The pilot tests whether alias-based payments, where account numbers are not exchanged between parties, combined with fast confirmation and predictable posting behaviour, can produce more consistent outcomes for consumers and billers. The alias-based model is also intended to reduce exposure to account fraud by removing the need to share sensitive financial identifiers during a transaction. Quicker fund access and more reliable reconciliation for billers are among the additional outcomes under evaluation.

Scale and next steps

The Zelle network processed more than USD 1.2 trillion in payments in 2024, providing context for the scale at which a bill payments expansion would need to operate. The Zelle Forward initiative, of which this pilot forms a part, is structured around partnerships with participating financial institutions to identify and test practical network extensions.

Testing at this stage remains internal, with Truist employees involved before any consumer-facing rollout. No timeline for broader availability has been confirmed.