Enfuce has joined Mastercard's Product Express platform to support business card programme launches across Europe.

The arrangement allows financial institutions, fintechs, and non-financial institutions to launch business card programmes through a pre-integrated, standardised framework designed to reduce development timelines and operational complexity.

Streamlining card programme delivery

Product Express is Mastercard's global enablement platform that brings together pre-integrated technology partners, standardised onboarding processes, and compliance infrastructure. The platform is intended to accelerate time to market for card issuance by removing the need for institutions to build bespoke integrations from the ground up.

As a certified partner, Enfuce will provide access to its configurable technology stack, which includes instant virtual card issuance, spend controls, and support across debit, credit, and prepaid card categories. Moreover, the partnership specifically addresses the business card segment, which had not previously been covered under the Product Express offering in Europe.

Implications for financial institutions and fintechs

According to the official press release, the addition of business card capabilities to the Product Express platform reflects broader demand from financial institutions and fintechs seeking faster routes to market for commercial payment products. Through the process of integrating compliance and issuance infrastructure within a shared framework, the arrangement aims to lower the technical and regulatory barriers that typically extend launch timelines for new card programmes.

The collaboration is also positioned to serve non-financial institutions looking to embed card products into their offerings, a segment that has grown as Embedded Finance models have expanded across sectors. For smaller organisations and fintechs in particular, access to a pre-integrated platform reduces the resource requirements associated with building and maintaining card issuance capabilities independently.

Tulsi Narayan, Executive Vice President, Commercial and New Payment Flows Business Europe, Mastercard, noted that the arrangement is particularly relevant for SMEs, which stand to gain from improved financial controls and spend visibility through access to structured business card solutions.

Enfuce's platform operates on a cloud-native, API-first architecture, which aligns with the broader industry shift towards modular infrastructure that can be configured and deployed without lengthy integration projects. In addition, the company's existing certification within the Mastercard ecosystem positions it to support rapid deployment for partners across the European market.