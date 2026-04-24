Paymentology, a global issuer-processor, and Change Financial, a Mastercard Principal Issuer in Australia, have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate card programme adoption for fintechs, digital banks, and programme managers in the Australian market.

The collaboration combines Paymentology's cloud-native, multi-cloud processing infrastructure with Change Financial's local BIN sponsorship, scheme relationships, and regulatory expertise.

The partnership creates a simplified pathway for fintechs seeking to launch or expand debit, credit, and prepaid card programmes in Australia without separately establishing local scheme connectivity and compliance frameworks. Change Financial's Mastercard Principal Issuer status provides the in-market regulatory and scheme infrastructure, while Paymentology's real-time processing platform handles the issuer-processing layer.

Australian payments market context

Australia is one of the world's most advanced digital payments markets. The national payments market was valued at USD 849.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.35 trillion by 2034, growing at a compound annual rate of 5.09% between 2026 and 2034. Cards and mobile wallets are central to everyday consumer transactions, with Australians making approximately USD 114 billion in mobile wallet payments over the past year, reflecting strong demand for contactless and mobile-first payment experiences.

For fintechs entering Australia, the combination of a complex regulatory environment, established scheme requirements, and high consumer expectations for digital payment experiences creates meaningful barriers to market entry. The Paymentology and Change Financial partnership addresses those barriers by consolidating the key infrastructure components through a single arrangement.

Commenting on the news, Minh Ha Truong, Head of Growth Asia Pacific at Paymentology, said the partnership combines next-generation issuing infrastructure with trusted local BIN sponsorship to enable faster payment method adoption for fintechs in the Australian market.

Adding to this, Jennifer Mateer, Chief Commercial Officer at Change Financial, noted that the collaboration enables innovators to accelerate time to market and deliver compelling card payment experiences to Australian consumers and businesses.