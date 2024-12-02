Japan-based digital payments company PayPay and an affiliate of SoftBank Vision Fund II have raised USD 879.8 million in a US initial public offering, pricing American depositary receipts at USD 16 each, below a marketed range of USD 17 to USD 20.

The company is expected to debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker PAYP.

PayPay sold 31.1 million ADRs, while the SoftBank Vision Fund II affiliate sold 23.9 million ADRs. At the IPO price, PayPay's market capitalisation stands at approximately USD 10.7 billion based on outstanding shares disclosed in SEC filings. The offering is the largest US listing by a Japanese company since mobile messaging service Line raised USD 1.3 billion across listings in Tokyo and New York in 2016, according to Bloomberg data.

Investor participation and financial performance

The IPO attracted institutional demand for multiple times the available ADRs ahead of pricing. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, a unit of Qatar Investment Authority, and a Visa affiliate agreed to purchase up to USD 220 million worth of shares in aggregate. The offering also included a public offering without listing in Japan of approximately 8.7 million ADRs sold by Mizuho Financial Group at the same price. The offering was led by Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Mizuho, and Morgan Stanley. SoftBank Group is expected to retain approximately 92% of voting control in PayPay following the IPO.

For the nine months ended December 2025, PayPay reported revenue of JPY 278.5 billion and profit of JPY 103.3 billion, compared with revenue of JPY 220.4 billion and profit of JPY 28.96 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Furthermore, founded in 2018 as a joint venture with India-based Paytm, PayPay has grown to exceed 72 million users in Japan, a country of approximately 123 million people. QR code payments accounted for 9.6% of Japan's total cashless transactions in 2024, up from 0.2% in 2018. The company has begun international expansion, making its service accessible at over two million merchants in South Korea for Japanese customers, and announced a partnership with Visa in February 2026 to explore opportunities in the US market.

The IPO forms part of SoftBank's broader strategy of monetising assets to fund new investments in artificial intelligence.