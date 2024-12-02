PayPay and Visa have announced a strategic partnership that will focus on optimising global and domestic payment development.

Following this announcement, the collaboration will focus on PayPay's expansion into the US market as the first step in its global strategy, alongside strengthening existing operations in Japan.

The partnership combines PayPay's mobile payment platform and financial services expertise with Visa's global network and digital payment infrastructure. The two companies aim to create a globally accessible PayPay ecosystem by integrating their respective capabilities in financial technology and payment processing.

US market entry through the launch of a new entity

According to the official press release, as the first phase of global expansion, PayPay will explore launching a digital wallet in the US supporting both NFC contactless payments and QR code payments. The initiative is expected to be pursued through a new company established under PayPay's leadership, subject to obtaining required business licences and regulatory approvals.

Both PayPay and Visa plan to contribute capital, technology, and personnel to the partnership, as Visa will provide additional support through consulting services and experience via Visa Managed Services or similar programmes.

Moreover, the initial US market approach will focus on establishing and scaling a QR code payment merchant network, with priority given to selected regions, including California. Specific service offerings and launch timelines will be announced following finalisation.

Optimised collaboration in Japan

In the Japanese market, the partnership will focus on improving the PayPay user experience and enabling integration between card payments and QR code payments. At the same time, PayPay plans to offer a service powered by Visa's technology that integrates PayPay Balance, PayPay Card, and PayPay Bank functionalities into a single Visa credential. Through this strategy, customers and users will be able to select and manage multiple payment methods within the application based on their requirements.

The companies will work to expand card payment acceptance at PayPay merchants that have primarily supported QR code payments. This initiative aims to broaden available payment options for merchants by enabling support for additional payment methods.

Furthermore, PayPay and Visa will collaborate to improve cross-border payment experiences through the process of leveraging their respective networks in Japan and internationally. For international visitors to Japan, the companies will work to enable payments at PayPay merchants using payment methods from their home countries. For PayPay users travelling abroad, the partnership will explore expanding supported merchants and payment methods to facilitate international transactions.