PayPal has announced the launch of PayPal World, an optimised cross-border payment platform that connects various local payment solutions worldwide.

The platform, PayPal World, will integrate local payment systems and digital wallets into a single platform, aiming to optimise the way people send money, shop online and in-store.

By leveraging open commerce APIs, the platform simplifies the complexity of cross-border commerce through a cloud-native, multi-region deployment architecture that ensures low latency and optimal availability worldwide. Furthermore, the platform is built with augmented safety and security features, creating a technology-driven environment for all partners.

PayPal’s partnership with India’s UPI and others

The platform's partners include Mercado Pago, NPCI International Payments Limited (UPI), PayPal, Tenpay Global, and Venmo. According to regulatory data, UPI accounts for approximately 85% of the total volume of retail digital payments in India and, through this partnership, it aims to expand its international reach.

Potential benefits for customers

With PayPal World, customers can benefit from features including:

Access to shop at millions of businesses, online, in-store, and with AI agents;

The option to pay international businesses using their preferred domestic payment system or wallet of choice and local currency;

Optimal money transfer options for users across borders.

According to the company, PayPal World is expected to go live starting with September 2025, with all partners interoperable with PayPal and Venmo. The company also intends to add more partners in the future.

PayPal integrated AI-enabled scam alerts

In July 2025, PayPal rolled out AI-enabled, dynamic scam detection for PayPal and Venmo Friends and Family payments, aiming to scale protection for customers worldwide.

The alerts were designed to proactively warn customers about potential scams and prevent losses in real-time by intervening before any funds are transferred. Given that scammers often coerce individuals into making payments that may not be eligible for refunds—especially scams originating on social media—PayPal focused on equipping its customers with more information to help them thwart scams before they occur.