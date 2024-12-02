Google Pay has launched three more ways to make web payments easier and more flexible for online shoppers.

Users can now easily see their card benefits, use BNPL solutions on more sites, and fill in card details with a biometric scan or PIN. The new features aim to offer more choice, convenience, and value to users who need these capabilities for everyday purchases, big-ticket items, or international money transfers.

New features for Chrome users

US buyers with American Express and Capital One cards can now see reward details for over 100 credit cards in autofill on Chrome, helping them choose which card can offer the most benefits based on their demands and needs for their online purchases. Google Pay aims to expand this feature to include more cards soon, supporting shoppers who have several cards with different perks.

Google Pay is also expanding popular BNPL and pay-over-time options to more sites and Android apps across the US, offering shoppers the option to choose to pay in instalments with Affirm and Zip through autofill on Chrome in just a few clicks. Klarna, Afterpay, and more options are planned to be integrated in the near future.

Additionally, Autofill on Google and Android aims to help users save time at checkout, automatically filling in their shipping, billing and payment details. And, for a safer journey, Google Pay updates card verification processes, requesting a fingerprint, face scan, or PIN instead of requesting users to manually enter a security code. In most cases, autofill will complete the form without any additional requirements, except on occasions when suspicious activity is detected.

To improve cross-border money movement, Google is testing a simple journey on Wallet online and Search to support users in getting straightforward fee and exchange rate information with remittance providers such as Ria Money Transfer, Xe and Wise, and sending funds via them. In the future, users will also get access to this new feature on Wallet online or by searching for any currency exchange on Google.