Banco Finandina has selected BPC, a payment solutions provider, as its strategic partner for the implementation of the SmartVista platform with 3DS 2.0 security services.

The move falls in line with Finandina’s commitment to facilitating a safer, more reliable, and modern online payment experience for its users. The SmartVista platform enables customers to make more efficient digital purchases, as it merges advanced security with an optimal experience.

Finandina and BPC’s partnership plans

As part of its collaboration with BPC, Finandina is set to be able to provide cardholders with an improved authentication system that solidifies protection for online purchases, substantially minimising fraud risk, and building increased trust in card usage, while also meeting international security standards. The project leverages BPC’s SmartVista 3DS 2.0 solution, which includes a cloud-based Access Control Server (ACS) and fraud management rules through SmartVista Fraud Management, developed to safeguard card-not-present transactions without negatively affecting the user experience.

Furthermore, all online purchase transactions made by Finandina’s customers are secured by BPC’s Fraud Management 3DS 2.0, which focuses on delivering trust and a simplified online payment experience. When it comes to the bank, this is set to result in fewer fraud cases, higher approval rates, and a more solid relationship with merchants and card networks. According to Finandina’s representatives, the decision to include a technology that adds an extra layer of authentication for cardholders when making purchases at online merchants centres on further supporting the bank’s customers and offering them a safer experience when transacting. Additionally, implementing 3DS strengthens Finandina’s position in compliance with the payment industry’s security regulations.

Through this move, Finandina aims to improve the purchasing experience, reduce fraud activity, and open new opportunities to boost the adoption of its digital products. BPC plans to support the bank in achieving its objectives through a technology that allows rapid expansion, adaptability to market changes, and an augmented digital experience.