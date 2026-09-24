PayPal has announced a partnership with Meta that allows PayPal customers to use Muse, Meta's personal AI agent, to shop and complete purchases at PayPal merchants worldwide. The company also stated that the integration lets customers check out through their Muse agents across its global merchant network.

For Meta, the deal adds another payments option as it builds shopping directly into Muse. For PayPal, it opens access to a model of commerce in which an AI assistant searches for products and completes transactions on a customer's behalf.

How Muse handles transactions

Muse launched on 8 September 2026 and, unlike a conventional chatbot, can act on behalf of users. It can book travel, fill out forms, and complete transactions. The agent can keep working in the background and ask users for approval before sensitive actions, such as making a purchase.

At launch, Meta integrated Stripe's Link into Muse, enabling the agent to check out at more than one million businesses that accept Link. For merchants outside that network, Link can generate a single-use virtual card for an approved purchase. PayPal's addition brings a second large payments and merchant network into the agent's checkout infrastructure.

The PayPal agreement follows Meta's partnership with Shopify, which is enabling agentic checkout through Shop Pay across all Shopify stores. However, not every major retailer has taken the same approach: Amazon has blocked Muse from shopping on its site.

The breadth of these integrations is central to how AI shopping agents perform. Their usefulness depends in part on how many merchants and payment systems allow them to transact, which makes each new payments partner a practical extension of what the agent can do.

PayPal's preparations for agentic commerce

The Meta partnership forms part of PayPal's wider effort to prepare its merchant network for AI-driven shopping. Earlier in September 2026, the company announced support for WebMCP, an emerging standard intended to make websites easier for AI assistants to discover, navigate, and connect with at checkout. PayPal has said the aim is to let merchants take part in agent-driven commerce while continuing to use their existing storefronts.

This approach may become more relevant if shopping moves from consumers browsing websites manually towards agents that compare products and initiate purchases on their behalf.