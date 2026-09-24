Amazon has partnered with Affirm to offer UK customers instalment payment options at checkout on Amazon.co.uk.

According to the official press release, the service will be rolled out progressively to eligible customers on Amazon.co.uk over the coming weeks and will cover millions of products across most categories.

Customers who select Affirm at checkout apply for financing and receive an instant eligibility decision. Approved customers can choose between two plans. The first, '0% Pay-in-3', divides the purchase amount into three interest-free monthly payments. The second is a longer-term, interest-bearing plan with a fixed representative APR of 22%, available for terms of up to 48 months.

Both options require a minimum basket value of GBP 50. According to the companies, neither plan carries late or hidden fees, and there are no penalties for early repayment. Monthly instalments can be paid manually or through automatic debits from a bank account or debit card. Customers manage their plans through the Affirm app or website, where they can make additional payments or settle the outstanding balance at any time.

Product coverage and exclusions

Affirm financing applies across most product categories on Amazon.co.uk. Excluded items include gift cards, grocery products, out-of-stock items, and certain digital content, such as music, videos, Kindle books, apps, and game downloads.

Amazon has stated that its customer protection policies apply equally across all payment methods, including the new Affirm options. Purchases made directly from Amazon fall under its standard return and refund policies. At the same time, purchases from third-party sellers are covered by the Amazon A-to-Z Guarantee, which protects customers when items do not arrive or do not match their description.

Purchases above GBP 100 made with either Affirm plan are also covered by Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act. For higher-value transactions financed through the new options, this adds statutory protection on top of the platform's own policies.

Positioning of the partnership

Both companies frame the launch around payment choice and transparent terms. Vassil Gedov, General Manager of Payment Products at Amazon EU, commented, said the aim is to give customers choice and flexibility in how they pay. It was also added that Affirm's financing provides clear terms and no late fees within the Amazon shopping experience customers already use. Ruth Spratt, UK Country Manager at Affirm, said customers can choose the plan that suits them and see the terms before committing. Furthermore, customers who miss a payment will not be charged, as Affirm does not apply late fees.

The integration places instalment financing directly within Amazon's UK checkout. Through the process of pairing a short-term interest-free option with a longer-term interest-bearing plan, it gives customers both pay-in-three and extended financing through a single provider. The companies highlight the absence of late fees and the disclosure of terms before commitment as central features. Amazon's existing buyer protections and Section 75 coverage address consumer safeguards for credit-financed purchases.