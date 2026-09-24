Solidgate has partnered with Airwallex to give merchants on its orchestration platform access to local acquiring in new markets.

Under the partnership, Solidgate merchants expanding internationally can route payments through Airwallex directly within their existing setup. The integration brings Airwallex's acquiring footprint into Solidgate's platform, giving merchants access to local card acquiring as well as local and alternative payment methods.

The connector is available to Solidgate merchants who already hold a contract with Airwallex and is enabled through their account manager.

Addressing authorisation gaps in cross-border expansion

According to Solidgate, subscription and cross-border businesses entering a new region without local acquiring typically route transactions through infrastructure that has no presence in that market. This is reflected in their authorisation rates. Closing that gap has usually required a separate integration, a separate contract and KYB process, and additional operational components to manage.

The collaboration intends to remove that step. Max Botyk, VP, Strategic Partnerships & New Markets at Solidgate, said that Airwallex's licencing coverage allows merchants to bring volume onshore in individual markets rather than processing it cross-border. The official added that merchants can access this coverage through Solidgate's orchestration layer without additional integration work on their side.

For merchants, this means a new acquiring route in a given market can be activated within the same integration they already use for routing and billing.

Solidgate operates a payment orchestration platform that connects merchants to more than 100 acquirers, payment service providers, and alternative payment methods through a single integration. Airwallex, founded in Australia in 2015 and now co-headquartered in the US and Singapore, describes itself as an AI-native financial operating system for businesses. The company holds more than 85 financial licences and regulatory registrations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. It serves more than 675,000 businesses, either directly or through platform customers, and its products span payment acceptance, billing, global accounts, corporate cards, and spend management.

Orchestration and local coverage

The partnership reflects the model Solidgate describes for its platform: merchants maintain a single integration, while the orchestration layer manages connections to individual acquirers and payment providers. Adding Airwallex extends the acquiring options available within that setup, with Airwallex's regulated footprint across four regions serving as the basis for local processing.