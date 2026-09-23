Pure Interactive has selected Gr4vy to power Apple Pay payments and add processor redundancy across its real-money mobile games.

The games are available on iOS and Android in the US. The arrangement allows Pure Interactive to connect to and manage several payment processors through one integration as its player base and transaction volumes grow.

Wallet payments at the centre of deposit flows

Pure Interactive operates as a mobile-first business, and a large share of player deposits are made through Apple Pay. According to the companies, wallet payments account for nearly all of the platform's deposit volume. This concentration shapes its infrastructure requirements. As the number of players rises, so does the volume its payment stack must support.

Gr4vy's single integration covers Apple Pay across every connected processor. As a result, Pure Interactive does not need to rebuild wallet acceptance each time it adds a new provider, which matters for a business where one payment method carries most of the deposit traffic.

Multi-processor setup and transaction routing

Pure Interactive already processes payments through more than one provider via Gr4vy, and it is adding further connections as the business scales. New processors are configured directly in the Gr4vy dashboard. This replaces the separate engineering project that each additional integration would otherwise require.

The orchestration layer also lets Pure Interactive decide how transactions are routed between providers. If one processor reaches a volume limit, transactions can be directed to another connected provider. This reduces reliance on any single processor and supports payment continuity as volumes increase.

On the operational side, Pure Interactive's team has transaction-level visibility across all providers in one place. Previously, reconciling data across providers would have meant working through separate reports from each one.

John Lunn, Founder and CEO of Gr4vy, said that most payment platforms are designed for companies that already know how large they will become. Fast-growing businesses, by contrast, face constraints that change from quarter to quarter. In the official's view, Pure Interactive should be able to add a processor when it needs more capacity in a given month, without having planned for it two quarters in advance.

Harold Castiaux, CTO, Pure Interactive, said the company is growing quickly and its payment infrastructure needs to keep pace with its user base. It was also explained that Gr4vy allows the company to add processor capacity for Apple Pay without building a new integration each time, and to route around the limits it encounters as it grows. For players, the official noted, the deposit process remains unchanged.

Implications for Pure Interactive's payment infrastructure

The deployment lowers the engineering work involved in bringing on additional processors. This gives Pure Interactive more flexibility to expand its payment infrastructure in line with demand. New providers can be added as capacity requirements change. Routing across multiple processors reduces the operational risk of depending on one provider.

The case also shows how orchestration is applied in practice. For a business with volumes concentrated in a single wallet, adding capacity becomes a configuration step rather than a development project.