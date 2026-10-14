Payoneer Canada Limited has been registered with the Bank of Canada as a payment service provider under Canada’s Retail Payment Activities Act.

Payoneer, a financial technology company specialising in cross-border business payments, has announced that Payoneer Canada Limited has registered with the Bank of Canada as a payment service provider under the Retail Payment Activities Act (RPAA). The registration strengthens the company’s regulatory position in Canada and supports its services for domestic businesses operating internationally, as well as companies seeking to enter the Canadian market.

Registration under Canada’s new retail payments regime

The RPAA is Canada’s new regulatory framework for retail payment activities, and Payoneer is among the PSPs that have completed its approval process. According to the company, the registration benefits both businesses in Canada that operate internationally and companies outside the country that transact with Canadian counterparties. For Payoneer, it forms part of a wider effort to strengthen local compliance while expanding its regulatory footprint globally.

The registration also reinforces the regulatory basis for Payoneer’s relationships with its Canadian banking partners and for its cross-border payment services. Businesses onboarding with Payoneer Canada Limited can continue to access the Payoneer services available in Canada, with onboarding and compliance processes adapted to local requirements. The change gives Canadian customers a provider registered directly under the domestic regime, rather than relying solely on Payoneer’s licences in other jurisdictions.

Global regulatory footprint

Tsafi Goldman, Chief Legal and Governance Officer at Payoneer, described the RPAA registration as an important milestone for the company in Canada. According to Goldman, it reinforces the global regulatory foundation supporting Payoneer’s customers and partners and reflects the company’s commitment to complying with Canada’s regulatory requirements.

Payoneer supports customers in more than 190 countries and territories through a network of nearly 100 banking and PSP partnerships, and holds licences across multiple jurisdictions. The company focuses on cross-border business payments, particularly for businesses in emerging markets seeking to connect to the global economy, pay and get paid across borders, and manage funds in multiple currencies. The Canadian registration adds to this multi-jurisdiction licensing base, extending Payoneer’s directly regulated presence to another major market.