Global issuer-processor Paymentology has launched PayCredit, a credit ledger that unifies card issuing and credit logic on a single platform, in the APAC region.

As credit expands across the region, the service allows digital-first banks and fintechs to roll out tailored credit products at speed, with region-specific configurations and more control over repayment terms. The initiative is a solution for legacy infrastructure, as most systems were not built for today’s repayment behaviours, struggling to support revolving balances, instalments, and BNPL.

Credit solutions for the APAC markets

Singapore has 6.27 million principal cardholders, and card usage is significantly advanced, with its BNPL market projected to expand into everyday services such as food delivery and transport. In Hong Kong, credit card transactions rose 11.8% YoY in Q2 2025, while Thailand’s card spend is expected to exceed USD 65 billion this year, and BNPL users in the Philippines reached 28.4 million.

These Asian markets are key to PayCredit’s launch, as issuers seek configurable, credit-first solutions to meet the ever-evolving repayment behaviours. Built for credit, the solution helps teams define repayment structures, limits, and billing cycles with more precision, enabling faster launches and consistent performance across different regions.

Paymentology believes that people want personalised credit that fits their lifestyle, expecting clear control over how and when they repay. Institutions are working to meet this need. However, many rely on platforms that weren’t designed for modern credit. PayCredit aims to tackle this by offering tools to set billing cycles, limits, and repayment structures with precision, giving teams the control they need to provide the solutions customers demand and launch them faster.

Core capabilities of PayCredit include an end-to-end credit configuration, integrated card issuance with digital wallet support, built-in billing cycle logic, and flexible instalments and cashback rewards, as well as global scalability through a single API and UAT simulation testing. This will enable clients to run months of processing within minutes to validate complex scenarios, ensuring simple rollouts and quality.

Unifying credit ledger management and card issuing capabilities, PayCredit simplifies the process of configuring and managing credit programmes, supporting customisable limits, interest rates, billing cycles, and repayment models, all through a single platform. This offers issuers real-time transaction data, better compliance tooling, and repaid deployment via secure APIs. The solution will help issuers introduce credit products without building a full-scale lending infrastructure.