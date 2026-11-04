The two companies will explore collaboration across Hong Kong, Macao, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The arrangement combines Payment Asia’s ecosystem and merchant network with technology solutions proposed by G+D China, with the aim of developing more accessible payment infrastructure for AI and Web3 applications.

Scope of the collaboration

Under the MoU, the parties will evaluate technologies intended to improve the security and usability of digital asset payments. The first is TruSafe’s cold wallet solution, which lets users store and manage digital assets through a card-based wallet paired with a companion mobile application. Users are set to keep control of their private keys.

The companies will also assess agentic payment technology. In this model, AI agents generate payment instructions, coordinate payment workflows, and integrate with existing payment services. They operate within the limits of user authorisation and predefined rules. According to the companies, the process of combining these capabilities with authorisation management, risk controls, and transaction records could reduce repetitive manual processes and improve operational efficiency.

AI, Web3, and the infrastructure question

The companies place the partnership in the context of two developments: the growing use of AI in business decision-making and workflows, and the opportunities blockchain is creating for digital assets and Web3. As these technologies move into commercial use, the companies argue, payment infrastructure must balance convenience, security, and user authorisation.

The pairing of a cold wallet product with agentic payment capabilities reflects this tension. Self-custody puts control of assets with the user, while agentic models hand some transaction steps to software. Both companies stress user control and authorisation as central to their approach.

Paul Tang, Chief Operating Officer of Payment Asia Group, said AI and Web3 are changing how businesses operate and transact, and that payment infrastructure needs to keep pace for these technologies to become part of everyday commerce. Through the agreement, the company intends to combine its payment services expertise with G+D China’s digital security technology and explore more accessible payment connections for businesses.

Jerry Hu, China CTO and Global Lead of TruSafe, representing G+D China, said the value of technologies ranging from cold wallet cards to AI agents in payment workflows depends on making them easier to use while keeping users in control of their assets and transactions. The company aims to align its security technology with business requirements and build a more reliable technical foundation for AI and Web3 applications.

The companies describe it as the start of further discussions on product applications and technical integration. The announcement does not include details on commercial terms, deployment timelines, or which of the five markets will be addressed first.