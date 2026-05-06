PayDo becomes principal acquirer for Apple Pay and Google Pay

PayDo, a global payment platform, has announced its status as a principal acquirer for both Apple Pay and Google Pay, enabling merchants using PayDo Checkout to access digital wallet payment acceptance directly through PayDo's own acquiring infrastructure rather than through external acquiring partners.

Apple Pay and Google Pay were already available through PayDo Checkout alongside more than 350 alternative payment methods, but the direct acquiring capability removes third-party dependencies for these payment methods, giving merchants greater control over their payment acceptance infrastructure and reducing exposure to external operational constraints.

Strategic context and unified payment stack

The announcement follows PayDo's launch of direct acquiring for Visa and Mastercard in late 2025, which enabled merchants to process card transactions through PayDo without external intermediaries. The addition of Apple Pay and Google Pay extends that direct acquiring capability to digital wallet payments, further consolidating the payment methods merchants can manage through a single provider.

When it comes to merchants, direct acquiring for the two digital wallets is designed to support more efficient transaction processing, reduce unnecessary checkout steps, and provide a more consistent customer experience. The consolidation of card and digital wallet acquiring into a single provider reduces the complexity of managing fragmented payment infrastructure across multiple relationships.

The developments form part of PayDo's stated strategy to build a unified financial ecosystem in which merchants manage payment acceptance, accounts, settlement, and financial infrastructure through a single regulated platform.

Commenting on the news, Serhii Zakharov, CEO and Founder of PayDo, noted that payment fragmentation has become a systemic tax on innovation and that expanding direct acquiring to Apple Pay and Google Pay gives merchants more control, greater independence, and a simpler way to offer trusted payment methods to their customers.