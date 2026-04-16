payabl. has launched Click to Pay with Visa, a token-based checkout solution aimed at improving authorisation rates and reducing fraud for merchants across Europe.

The service replaces manual card entry with a stored, tokenised experience, allowing returning customers to complete purchases in fewer steps without re-entering card details.

Once a cardholder enrols their card, subsequent purchases are completed through a streamlined flow that removes the need to input card numbers manually. The experience is designed to mirror the convenience of contactless in-store payments whilst maintaining security standards, including support for 3D Secure where applicable.

For merchants, the commercial case centres on three areas: authorisation rates, fraud reduction, and cart abandonment. According to Visa, Click to Pay can deliver an uplift of up to 11% in authorisation rates compared to manual card entry, with fraud mitigation supported through network tokenisation. A separate data point from European VisaNet indicates that the solution may allow a 4.5% uplift in merchant sales, which Visa estimates could translate into an annual increase of approximately EUR 51 billion in SMB e-commerce sales across the UK and EU.

The solution is available through payabl.'s existing checkout infrastructure, removing the need for additional integration by merchants already on the platform.

Checkout expectations among European consumers

The launch draws on findings from payabl.'s State of European Checkouts report, which surveyed consumer attitudes towards online payment experiences. According to the report, speed (46%), convenience (44%), and security (41%) rank as the primary factors influencing payment method choice. More than half of respondents (53%) expressed openness to switching to newer payment methods, and 48% indicated willingness to use one-click checkouts backed by a recognised brand.

The report also found that 43% of European consumers would not return to a merchant's site following a poor checkout experience, pointing to a direct link between checkout quality and long-term customer retention.

In addition, friction at the point of payment has been a persistent concern for online retailers, particularly on mobile, where manual card entry remains a notable source of drop-off. Token-based solutions such as Click to Pay address this by reducing the data input required at checkout, a mechanism that network schemes have been expanding across markets in recent years.

The availability of Click to Pay through payabl.'s platform positions the company within a broader industry shift towards checkout optimisation tools that combine usability with security infrastructure. The solution operates across devices and works within existing merchant setups, which lowers the barrier to adoption for businesses already processing payments through the platform.