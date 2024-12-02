PAY. has successfully processed its first Wero ecommerce transaction with a test merchant, aiming to incorporate the service into its payment portfolio.

Following this announcement, this process represents an important step in the company’s strategy to become a payment service provider in the Netherlands and incorporate Wero into its payment portfolio.

The process of joining the EPI consortium marks an important step forward in the overall development of digital payments across Europe, as well as of PAY.’s commitment to offering secure and optimised solutions to its clients. In addition, it focuses on incorporating the technical maturity of the Wero system, while also highlighting Pay.’s initiative to integrate the Pan-European mobile-first payment standard.

More information on PAY.’s incorporation of Wero

According to the official press release, the collaboration is set to give PAY. the possibility to offer an optimised, efficient, and secure payment solution for both businesses and consumers throughout the region of Europe. At the same time, both institutions will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

With Wero integration, merchants and businesses can accept payments from European consumers across participating markets through the use of a single technical connection, while also managing the transactions end-to-end. This unified approach is expected to optimise the customer payment experience while reducing the operational burden for merchants.

At the end of 2025, Wero is set to be available via PAY. in the region of Germany, followed by Belgium in H1 2026. Furthermore, the rollout in the Netherlands will start at the beginning of H2 2026, in line with iDEAL’s migration process to Wero.

Wero will provide an improved evolution from iDEAL, with the integration of additional consumer benefits, such as user protection and easy integration of new functionalities. In addition, customers will have the possibility to benefit from the option to start a dispute, while merchants will have a way to let many European account holders pay easily.