Ecommerce – a gateway for A2A payment mass adoption?

Mantas Eitutis, Head of Payments and Risk at Eneba, looks at the ecommerce industry and whether it can further advance the adoption of A2A payments.

Over the past ten years, consumers’ taste for payments has changed dramatically, shifting away from conventional cash and card methods toward quicker, more integrated digital options. The growing need for real-time financial interactions, rising expectations for flawless online experiences, and rising levels of digital literacy are the main drivers of this transition.

Consumer willingness to adopt A2A payments

Near-instantaneous financial transfers, reduced vulnerability to data breaches by eliminating the need for users to enter credit card information, and quick reversals have all contributed to the growth of account-to-account (A2A) payments, particularly in ecommerce and digital services. According to Global Market Insights, the global Open Banking market was valued at USD 28.2 billion in 2024, with an expected CAGR of 19.2% from 2025 to 2034.

However, the reception of A2A payments has been generally mixed, heavily influenced by regional infrastructure and consumer awareness:

A2A payments stand out with their speed and ease of use in regions with strong bank adoption and real-time payment systems.

In other regions, adoption is slower due to limited A2A payment compatibility or lack of user awareness.

Even though the design of A2A payments mitigates certain risks, this payment method still remains vulnerable to social engineering and phishing fraud.

While A2A payments are perceived to be cheaper than card payments, this is not universal across industries and markets.

Consumer protection frameworks for A2A payments are generally less developed than those of traditional card schemes. This may discourage some users from opting in.

Overall, although A2A payments can provide considerable benefits, their widespread adoption still depends on continued improvements in infrastructure, user education, and regulatory support across different markets.

Ecommerce as grounds for A2A payment growth – myth or reality?

Merchants and marketplaces are increasingly viewing A2A payment solutions as a strategic move. It is not a secret that the primary motivator is the lower cost of transactions compared to traditional card payments (no interchange or scheme fees). The potential for cost efficiency is compelling; however, it heavily depends on commercial agreements and negotiation skills.

Costs aside, A2A payments can also provide improved cash flow due to real-time bank transfers, like SEPA Instant. What is more, unlike card payments, A2A payments typically eliminate chargeback risks, reducing operational overhead related to disputes and potential revenue losses.

However, there are some important considerations on the downside:

There is a lack of technical standards for A2A payments, which can make dealing with international transfers complicated, as current setups may involve redirects or clunky bank interfaces.

Shifting customers away from familiar payment methods, such as cards, presents a need for behavioural change. The learning curve and change in habits may introduce friction, which can increase churn in the funnel.

Card payments are still dominating many markets, and scheme-based consumer protections, particularly refund rights and scheme-backed guarantees, remain a key differentiator, one that A2A solutions still struggle to match.

Payment service providers (PSPs) and merchants could explore hybrid solutions to mitigate these challenges. For instance, the tokenization of A2A via Open Banking and its integration within digital wallets, like Google Pay or Apple Pay, would allow storing and managing sensitive banking details in familiar and secure environments. In turn, this could boost trust, reduce friction, and potentially deliver the desired safety net for dispute management. In fast-paced digital environments like gaming, where conversion speed and user confidence are critical, these enhancements could be pivotal in further driving A2A payment adoption.

Regulations – how they impact gaming companies’ decision to offer A2A payments

As seen in Europe, regulatory landscapes play a pivotal role in shaping decisions around the adoption of A2A payments within gaming and other companies’ payment ecosystems. While not the sole driver, one of the standout advantages of A2A payment systems is their built-in compliance with financial, fraud prevention, and data protection regulations. With the upcoming third Payment Service Directive (PSD3) and Payment Services Regulation (PSR) we can expect further developments, including:

Improved user authentication through bank-level mechanisms, like real time verification of payer and payee, and mandatory fraud refund rules to curb spoofing and fraud,

A further reduced compliance burden through clearer regulatory frameworks and more standardised technical requirements,

Non‑bank PSPs gaining direct access, enabling more technology-driven payment solutions: potentially lowering costs, driving Embedded Finance and further innovation.

Outside the EEA and the UK, countries like Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and many others, particularly where card penetration is limited or interchange fees are high, are also enhancing Open Finance/payment frameworks and aligning with secure API based models. These developments make A2A payments an increasingly attractive option for companies looking to localise and streamline their payment offerings.

About the author

Mantas Eitutis is a seasoned professional with experience in the dynamic fintech industry and central banking. He’s an expert in financial institution licencing, strategic development, and compliance intricacies. As the Head of Payments and Risk at Eneba, Mantas has been shaping the company’s payment strategies, overseeing partnerships, and implementing risk management practices to optimise operational efficiency.

About Eneba

Eneba is a digital entertainment marketplace specialising in game keys, gift cards, and mobile top-ups. It offers a wide range of products for platforms like PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. Eneba aims to enable everyone to discover the joy of gaming by offering users competitive prices and deals on over 100,000 products, secure payments, quick refunds, and ready-to-help customer support.