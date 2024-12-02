The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) and Ant International have announced their plans to roll out cross-border QR code payments between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s mada and Alipay+ in 2026.

By launching cross-border QR code payments between mada, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s national payment scheme, and Alipay+, Ant International’s global wallet gateway, the two organisations seek to support digitisation and inclusive growth for local merchants.

Driving growth for merchants across Saudi Arabia

As part of this collaboration, Ant International and SAMA are set to allow local merchants in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including SMEs, to accept cross-border QR payments from Alipay+ international payment partners. Currently, Alipay+ connect over 1.7 billion user accounts across 36 partners to more than 100 million merchants in 70 markets. According to Ant International’s officials, the company intends to assist the goals set out in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and build on the solid digital infrastructure by SAMA to improve payment connectivity and strengthen the region’s position as a global tourism hub. As tourism represents a significant driver for economic growth and cultural connectivity, SAMA and Ant International aim to facilitate more opportunities and help local businesses and communities expand while also developing a more optimal experience for global consumers.

Furthermore, the upcoming launch, set for 2026, follows Ant International’s recent developments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2025. Among them, the company obtained a PTSP certificate for its unified payment solution, Antom, from SAMA and the opening of its first Middle East office in Riyadh. Ant International mentioned that the current agreement with SAMA deepens its presence and commitment to Saudi Arabia, with the company intending to work to promote QR payments locally as it focuses on developing advanced digital capabilities for the Kingdom.

Besides the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ant International also integrated Alipay+ with national payment schemes in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Cambodia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.