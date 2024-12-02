Payall supports the FedNow Service

Payall Payment Systems has announced it now supports live transactions on the Federal Reserve’s instant payment rail, the FedNow Service.

With this initiative, Payall joins a lineup of service providers that facilitate transactions for financial institutions on the service. Through FedNow, the company will offer financial institution customers access to instant payments, enabling them to remain competitive and offer a better customer experience. Payall enables banks and other financial institutions, as well as regulated entities, to offer safe, transparent, low-cost, immediate, and inclusive cross-border payments.

Low-cost and fast cross-border payments

FedNow Service includes a range of financial institutions and service providers in the US, and Payall Payments Systems plays a key role as a service provider for the FedNow Service, supporting instant payment capabilities for these institutions. This expanded reach brings the companies closer to their shared vision of contributing to a modern payment experience for all.

To support transaction activities for financial institutions participating in the FedNow Service, Payall had to complete a multi-step customer testing and certification programme. Company representatives cite positive feelings when it comes to offering fast, easy, and low-cost access to the service. Payall focuses on safety first and foremost, offering digital counterparty risk, real-time transaction monitoring and intervention, specialty compliance, intelligent routing, and a global payments gateway. All these breakthroughs and more are published in the FedNow Service Provider Showcase.

Its infrastructure was created using first principles, enabling banks and institutions to offer inclusive and low-cost cross-border payments. Payall’s features remove trade-offs between faster and safer payments through bank accounts, mobile money, digital wallets, cards, or cash. Financial institutions and service providers will continue to onboard throughout 2025 and beyond, helping the FedNow Service build a strong instant payments infrastructure across the US.