Para, a US-based wallet and payments infrastructure provider, has launched Transaction Permissions, a feature that provides built-in approval prompts allowing users to review and confirm transactions before they are signed.

Managed through Para's API, the permission dialogues enable developers to integrate blockchain wallets and transaction flows into applications without needing to build separate transaction confirmation infrastructure.

The launch includes co-developed use cases with decentralised finance protocol Aave and blockchain infrastructure company Eco. Through the Aave integration, users can set permissions that automatically allocate designated funds into Aave's non-custodial liquidity markets to earn yield, without actively managing those positions. The integration with Eco is built on the Permit3 standard, enabling users to source liquidity from one blockchain and bridge it into the chain where a transaction is taking place within a single user-provided signature.

Addressing liquidity fragmentation and consumer access gaps

The Permit3-powered capability targets one of the more persistent friction points in decentralised finance: the need to manually manage assets across multiple blockchains before a transaction can complete. By embedding cross-chain liquidity sourcing at the wallet layer, users can transact on any supported chain using assets held elsewhere, removing multichain complexity from the consumer experience.

More broadly, Transaction Permissions reflect the infrastructure requirements of a payments environment where stablecoins are increasingly embedded in consumer applications. By adding programmable controls at the transaction layer, enabling automatic yield allocation, liquidity rebalancing, and recurring payments, the feature gives developers a structured permissions model with clearly defined operational limits.

Commenting on the news, Nitya Subramanian, CEO and Founder of Para, said the feature bridges the gap between institutional stablecoin adoption and the retail user experience, giving developers programmable guardrails over how value moves on-chain while keeping the interface simple. Expanding on this, Stani Kulechov, Founder and CEO of Aave Labs, noted that the permissions model allows applications to operate within clearly defined limits, making it easier to integrate infrastructure such as Aave while maintaining transparency and control.