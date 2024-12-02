Orbital partners with ClearBank Europe

Orbital has integrated with ClearBank Europe to support its euro-denominated payment infrastructure.

The move enables the cross-border payment platform to provide enterprise clients with direct access to SEPA Instant Credit Transfers, named IBANs, and real-time euro clearing, including compliance checks aligned with anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) regulations.

Officials from Orbital indicated that the integration is intended to improve the efficiency of euro bank transfers while reducing transaction costs typically incurred through traditional international payment systems. Enterprises using Orbital’s platform will be able to better manage liquidity, counterparty identification, and reconciliation by consolidating digital asset and fiat transaction management under one system.

Bridging traditional and digital payment systems

According to the official press release, cross-border payments, particularly in Europe, have long been reliant on legacy infrastructure such as SWIFT, which often introduces delays, high costs, and limited transparency. As a result, businesses operating internationally have typically put together a range of financial tools to meet their treasury needs. This fragmented environment presents challenges around risk, operational complexity, and compliance.

Orbital’s collaboration with ClearBank Europe is expected to address these inefficiencies by streamlining access to euro payment infrastructure. Through SEPA’s instant payment capabilities, enterprises can reduce settlement times and avoid the foreign exchange fees commonly attached to cross-border EUR transfers.

Representatives from Orbital said the decision to work with ClearBank Europe was based on the bank's real-time clearing systems, API access, and compliance record. They noted that although stablecoins are becoming more widely adopted for cross-border operations, the on- and off-ramps to fiat currencies must also function in real time to ensure end-to-end efficiency.

ClearBank Europe officials added that the partnership provides Orbital customers with improved access to regulated financial infrastructure, while aligning with ClearBank's goals of supporting platforms operating in both traditional and digital finance sectors.